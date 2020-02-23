Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

AP-US-FATAL-CRASH-DILLINGHAM-AIRFIELD
Small plane crashes at Hawaii airfield, killing 2 men
HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities say a single-engine plane has crashed at an airport northwest of Honolulu, killing two people. The Star-Advertiser reported that paramedics declared one man in his 60s dead at Dillingham Airfield and treated another man in his 60s before he was sent to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the crash. Federal officials will investigate. Last year, a skydiving plane crashed at the airfield, killing all 11 people aboard.
Hawaii bill would protect workers allowed to use medical pot
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii lawmakers say some workers who test positive for marijuana during drug tests will no longer face discrimination if they hold a prescription for cannabis. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the bill would protect employees from termination or hiring discrimination based on workers' status as a state-approved medical cannabis cardholder, under certain conditions. The bill specifies that employers would be allowed to use a fit for duty test as a tool for medical cannabis users in potentially dangerous occupations. The state Senate Commerce, Consumer Protection and Health Committee and the state Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill Friday with some amendments.
Man finds two suspected bombs while on hike in Hawaii
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — An adventurer in Hawaii found two suspected unexploded military bombs while hiking on the Big Island. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Saturday that Kona resident and adventure television host Kawika Singson discovered the bombs while exploring the lava fields of Mauna Loa last week. Singson is the host of “Everything Hawaii." The Department of Land and Natural Resources confirmed Friday that they are in contact with Singson. Department officials say they are coordinating with the Division of Forestry and Wildlife to dispose of the unexploded devices. They have been in contact with the military for support.
Case of missing children tied to doomsday beliefs, 3 deaths
HONOLULU (AP) — A woman with doomsday beliefs whose children have been missing for months has appeared in court in Hawaii after her arrest. Lori Vallow is being held on $5 million bail that her attorney couldn't get lowered Friday. Family members used to describe her as an attentive mother. But that was before her 7-year-old and 17-year-old children went missing and before she reportedly declared herself a god sent to prepare the world for doomsday. Three people surrounding her also have mysteriously died. She's facing charges of felony child abandonment out of Idaho. Police say Vallow and her husband have lied about the children's whereabouts.
Hawaii Democrats can vote by mail for presidential nominee
HONOLULU (AP) — Democratic Party of Hawaii members can use mail-in ballots to select their choice for presidential nominee this year to avoid the long lines of past party voting. The party plans to mail ballots to registered Democrats during the first week of March. Democrats may instead vote in person if they wish on April 4 at one of 21 polling sites around the state. The party will allow same-day party enrollment at polling places. Scanning machines will count the votes.
Oahu had hottest year on record in 2019, officials say
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say Oahu experienced its hottest year on record in 2019. Hawaii Public Radio reported the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued the report. The National Weather Service says 273 daily temperature records were tied or broken across the state. A separate study by the City and County of Honolulu also found the state experienced its hottest recorded day last year. The city's Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency performed the first Community Heat Assessment. It found the maximum heat index in several Oahu communities was more than 100 degrees.