Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — A woman with doomsday beliefs whose children have been missing for months has appeared in court in Hawaii after her arrest. Lori Vallow is being held on $5 million bail that her attorney couldn't get lowered Friday. Family members used to describe her as an attentive mother. But that was before her 7-year-old and 17-year-old children went missing and before she reportedly declared herself a god sent to prepare the world for doomsday. Three people surrounding her also have mysteriously died. She's facing charges of felony child abandonment out of Idaho. Police say Vallow and her husband have lied about the children's whereabouts.