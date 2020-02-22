West Oahu flight museum heads to court to fight eviction

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Operators of the Naval Air Museum Barbers Point went to court Friday to ask a judge to stave off eviction proceedings by the state.
The museum said the eviction notice issued in September cited them for oil spills and lack of insurance.
Even after addressing these issues, the museum said the state still wants them out.
“My experience with the airport in this whole thing, it’s been a capricious and just an arbitrary application of the rules," said Bradley Hayes, the museum’s director.
The museum currently operates under a 30-day revocable permit that hasn’t been renewed since 2012.
The state said the permit allows either side to cancel within 30 days. It said the museum has been a bad tenant, taking up more space at the airport than it’s allowed by bringing in more planes.
“What would I do with this huge aircraft that showed up here on my airport? If I could, I would chop them up," said Roy Sakata, Oahu Airports district manager for the state Department of Transportation.
“We lose approximately $7 million a year at Kalaeloa.”
The hearing on the museum’s preliminary injunction will continue in June.
The case is being closely watched by the general aviation community, which believes that the state is trying to squeeze them out.
“They don’t treat us very well. We’re ignored, we’re abused, taken for granted and then thrown off the airport," said Frank Hinshaw, president of Skydive Hawaii.
Hinshaw’s company has operated at the state-run Dillingham Airfield in Mokuleia for the past three decades. Two weeks ago, the state said it was pulling out at the airport.
Like the museum, Hinshaw said he expects he’ll wind up in in court soon.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.