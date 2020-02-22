Unexploded ordinance concerns stop firefighters from battling Kahoolawe brush fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire burning on Kahoolawe will continue to burn as firefighters are only able to closely monitor the conditions.
The Maui Fire Department said they are unable to commence fire fighting operations due to “uncertainties associated with unexploded ordinance(s)."
Maui county firefighters got word of the fire around 9:50 a.m. Saturday. Thick smoke was seen rising from the island’s southwestern end at Kealaikahiki.
Crews dispatched Air 1 to view it from the air. By 11:30 a.m., it was estimated about 100 acres had burned.
At last check, the fire was moving in the mauka direction.
Officials say another recon flight is planned for the afternoon hours.
The island’s history is controversial and a sensitive point for Native Hawaiians. In 1941, the United States military used the island for target practice as a bombing range, which has led to today’s concerns of unexploded ordinances.
Native Hawaiians have battled the bombing of the isle for many years. It wasn’t until 1993 when Congress voted to end the military use of Kahoolawe. They also authorized $400 million for ordnance removal, according to this website.
