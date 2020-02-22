Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

MISSING KIDS-MOM ARRESTED
Case of missing children tied to doomsday beliefs, 3 deaths
HONOLULU (AP) — A woman with doomsday beliefs whose children have been missing for months has appeared in court in Hawaii after her arrest. Lori Vallow is being held on $5 million bail that her attorney couldn't get lowered Friday. Family members used to describe her as an attentive mother. But that was before her 7-year-old and 17-year-old children went missing and before she reportedly declared herself a god sent to prepare the world for doomsday. Three people surrounding her also have mysteriously died. She's facing charges of felony child abandonment out of Idaho. Police say Vallow and her husband have lied about the children's whereabouts.
HAWAII-DEMOCRATIC CAUCUS
Hawaii Democrats can vote by mail for presidential nominee
HONOLULU (AP) — Democratic Party of Hawaii members can use mail-in ballots to select their choice for presidential nominee this year to avoid the long lines of past party caucuses. The party plans to mail ballots to registered Democrats during the first week of March. Democrats may instead vote in person if they wish on April 4 at one of 21 polling sites around the state. The party will allow same-day party enrollment at polling places. Scanning machines will count the votes.
OAHU-HOTTEST YEAR
Oahu had hottest year on record in 2019, officials say
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say Oahu experienced its hottest year on record in 2019. Hawaii Public Radio reported the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued the report. The National Weather Service says 273 daily temperature records were tied or broken across the state. A separate study by the City and County of Honolulu also found the state experienced its hottest recorded day last year. The city's Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency performed the first Community Heat Assessment. It found the maximum heat index in several Oahu communities was more than 100 degrees.
JAIL MOVE
Honolulu council approves correctional center relocation
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu City Council has approved a plan to relocate the Oahu Community Correctional Center. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported the council unanimously approved a permit to move the facility from Kalihi to Halawa. The project still requires funding from state lawmakers. But it is considered a priority for Democratic Gov. David Ige. Council members previously stalled action on a permit for the state Department of Accounting and General Services. The $525 million project proposal was considered by some to be premature because of concerns raised by Halawa residents and the uncertainty over funding from the state Legislature.
TELESCOPE DELAY-FUNDING
Hawaii mayor seeks telescope delay as lawmakers cut funding
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii County's mayor wants to delay construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope for two months or longer, while state lawmakers have approved cuts in law enforcement operations to deal with events such as the demonstrations that blocked access to the telescope. House Finance Committee Chairwoman Rep. Sylvia Luke says legislators approved a rough draft of a new state operating budget that cut more than $65 million in law enforcement funding requested by Democratic Gov. David Ige. Hawaii Mayor Harry Kim says extending a moratorium on telescope construction could allow officials to reach an agreement with opponents of the project.
SHARK ATTACK-AWARD
Hawaii man honored for fighting off shark, protecting group
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A paddle-boarder has earned the Maui Police department's highest civilian honor for fighting off an attack by a tiger shark to protect members of a tour group he was leading. The Maui News reported the department awarded its Civilian Medal of Valor to Triston Kahookele-Santos. The 20-year-old Andaz Beach Crew employee was leading five stand-up paddle-boarders about a quarter-mile offshore Feb. 5. Kahookele-Santos used the blade of his paddle to strike the shark after it attacked a group member's board. The others paddled safely to shore as he fought off the shark with the paddle.