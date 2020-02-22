Kohala captures first ever Division II state basketball crown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Cowboys of Kohala captured their first ever state basketball championship in a 51-48 win over Roosevelt Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Kohala guard O’shen Cazimero led the way for the Cowboys erupting for a game high 23 points in the victory.
The Big Island champions led from wire-to-wire and used a steady ball control offense to dictate the pace of the game.
The gritty Roughriders were led by Drake Watanabe who poured in 13 points and added nine rebounds to keep the game close throughout.
The match-up featured the two best Division II teams in the state as neither was able to pull away throughout the evening.
Kohala finishes the 2020 season as the Snapple Boys Division II Basketball Champions with a 19-3 record.
