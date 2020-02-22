Big Island police release Washington visitor arrested for wife’s murder

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As they continue to investigate, Big Island police have released a Washington visitor who was arrested for murder in the death of his wife.
Sonam Saxena, of Bellevue, Wash., was arrested Wednesday after authorities found his wife’s body on the shoreline near Anaehoomalu Bay.
An autopsy was conducted, but more testing is needed to determine her exact cause of death.
Police said Smitri Saxena went missing Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., after last being seen with her husband at the Lava Lava Beach Club in Waikoloa.
He told West Hawaii Today his wife suffered an asthma attack Tuesday night and he went back to the hotel to pick up her inhaler. When he returned, she was nowhere to be found.
Before his arrest, Sonam Saxena tagged Hawaii’s governor in a tweet, complaining that Big Island police would not take his calls.
Sonam Saxena works for Google, and he told the newspaper that he and his wife have two children.
Detectives are continuing their investigation.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 911 or (808) 935-3311.
