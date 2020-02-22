After months-long closure, Thurston Lava Tube reopens on Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Thurston Lava Tube has finally reopened!
The popular attraction on the Big Island was damaged when the Kilauea eruption in May 2018 triggered a 6.9-magnitude earthquake.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park reopened the walk-through lava tube, also known as Nahuku, on Friday morning after extensive repairs.
“We appreciate the public’s understanding and support during this long road to recovery ... and urge everyone to be mindful of potential risks when entering any lava tube," said HVNP acting Superintendent Rhonda Loh.
During the eruption, several large rocks were dislodged from the lava tube’s ceiling, and new cracks appeared.
As part of the restoration, monitors were installed to examine the cracks and a low hanging rock was visibly marked to prevent head injuries. Improvements of the drainage were also made to reduce standing water on the cave’s floor, and the electrical line to the bathroom was replaced.
The lava tube was discovered by Lorrin Thurston in 1913. It’s Hawaiian name means “the protuberances," which refers to the lava tapering hanging structure that once covered its ceilings.
