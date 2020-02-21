Sunrise Open House: Homes in Ahuimanu, Waikiki, Salt Lake

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It's Aloha Friday, so it's time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank.
Today we’re starting with a look at a single-family home on Oahu’s windward side in Ahuimanu.
If you've just entered the Oahu real estate market, you may have stumbled on the most charming Kaneohe home 2020 will offer.
This three-bedroom, one-bath home has a Bohemian chic vibe. There’s even a yard and covered deck that promotes outdoor living as much as indoor.
The home is listed at $650,000.
Back in town, check out the stunning mountain views you’ll have every morning in this one-bedroom, one-bath condo in Waikiki.
There’s even a parking space!
Not only are you just a short walk from shops and restaurants near Diamond Head, but the Waikiki Banyan also offers a sauna, swimming pool and barbecues.
This one’s priced at $589,000.
Finally, we’re headed to Salt Lake where you’ll want to grab this upgraded one-bedroom, one-bath home conveniently located in Likini West.
The building is well maintained and the maintenance fee includes electricity!
There’s also a parking stall, pool and barbecue area.
At $308,000, this is the perfect listing for an investor or first time homebuyer!
