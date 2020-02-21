Queen’s notifies 2,900 patients their medical information was inadvertently shared

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Queen’s Health Systems is notifying about 2,900 patients their personal medical information was inadvertently exposed when it was sent to a wrong email address.
The exposed information included patients names, admission and discharge date and information about the care they received at the Queen’s Medical Center or North Hawaii Community Hospital.
Officials said Social Security Numbers and financial account information were not included.
Queen’s said the incident happened when an employee included an attachment with the information on an email that was sent to an incorrect email address.
“We take the privacy and confidentiality of our patients’ information very seriously and deeply regret the concern and inconvenience this situation may cause,” said Harold Moscho, vice president of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer.
“There is no indication that the information has been or will be misused. Maintaining our patients’ trust is our utmost priority and thus, we believe proactively making them aware of this situation is essential."
Affected patients are being sent letters to inform them of the incident.
A hotline has also been established for patients who have questions. Patients can call 1-844- 904- 0956. The number is staffed Monday through Friday between 8:00 am and 5:30 pm.
