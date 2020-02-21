Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

MISSING KIDS-MOM ARRESTED
Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — The mother of two missing Idaho children has been arrested in Hawaii. Police on the island of Kauai say Lori Vallow was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued in Madison County, Idaho. She is being held on $5 million bail. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan haven't been seen since late September, and police in Rexburg, Idaho, have said they “strongly believe that Joshua and Tylee's lives are in danger.” Police have said Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell have lied about the children's whereabouts. An extradition hearing date hasn't been set yet.
TELESCOPE DELAY-FUNDING
Hawaii mayor seeks telescope delay as lawmakers cut funding
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii County's mayor wants to delay construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope for two months or longer, while state lawmakers have approved cuts in law enforcement operations to deal with events such as the demonstrations that blocked access to the telescope. House Finance Committee Chairwoman Rep. Sylvia Luke says legislators approved a rough draft of a new state operating budget that cut more than $65 million in law enforcement funding requested by Democratic Gov. David Ige. Hawaii Mayor Harry Kim says extending a moratorium on telescope construction could allow officials to reach an agreement with opponents of the project.
SHARK ATTACK-AWARD
Hawaii man honored for fighting off shark, protecting group
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A paddle-boarder has earned the Maui Police department's highest civilian honor for fighting off an attack by a tiger shark to protect members of a tour group he was leading. The Maui News reported the department awarded its Civilian Medal of Valor to Triston Kahookele-Santos. The 20-year-old Andaz Beach Crew employee was leading five stand-up paddle-boarders about a quarter-mile offshore Feb. 5. Kahookele-Santos used the blade of his paddle to strike the shark after it attacked a group member's board. The others paddled safely to shore as he fought off the shark with the paddle.
NEW VIRUS KITS
Hawaii to get new virus tests after receiving defective kits
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is scheduled to receive updated kits from the federal government to test for a new virus after an initial shipment did not work as expected. Hawaii Public Radio reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent a notice informing states including Hawaii that kits distributed last week to test for the illness known as COVID-19 were defective. The state health department has sent samples taken in suspected cases to the CDC in Atlanta, delaying the results. The kits were meant to speed results by allowing local testing for the viral illness that emerged last year in central China.
WWII PLANES-TRANSPORT
Military approves WWII aircraft transport to Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military has authorized the transport of World War II aircraft on government ships and planes for use in the 75th anniversary commemoration of the end of the war. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that up to 24 privately owned aircraft will be transported to Oahu for the events between Aug. 29 and Sept. 2. Officials say the transport of the vintage planes will be conducted by Air Force cargo planes or ships including an aircraft carrier or other flattop vessel. The executive director of the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum says 19 aircraft owners so far have applied to participate.
WWII PLANE-TOURS
Vintage WWII fighter plane to fly sightseers over Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — Sightseers will soon have an opportunity to experience history while viewing Hawaii when a vintage World War II fighter plane begins passenger flights. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported a private company has modified a P-51D Mustang to allow space for the pilot and a backseat passenger beginning in March. Wings Over Pearl will take passengers up in a 1944 Mustang owned by the Erickson Aircraft Collection. A 15-minute tour of Pearl Harbor, Wheeler Army Airfield and the Haleiwa Fighter Strip is expected to cost $2,900. A 30-minute ride that includes other military sites is scheduled to cost $3,400.