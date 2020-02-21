Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military has authorized the transport of World War II aircraft on government ships and planes for use in the 75th anniversary commemoration of the end of the war. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that up to 24 privately owned aircraft will be transported to Oahu for the events between Aug. 29 and Sept. 2. Officials say the transport of the vintage planes will be conducted by Air Force cargo planes or ships including an aircraft carrier or other flattop vessel. The executive director of the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum says 19 aircraft owners so far have applied to participate.