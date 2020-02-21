Hawaii seeks revenge on Long Beach St.

LEADING THE CHARGE: This will be a California homecoming for Hawaii junior Drew Buggs, who has averaged 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists this season. The senior duo of Eddie Stansberry and Zigmars Raimo have helped lead the team with Buggs, as Stansberry has averaged 15.8 points while Raimo has put up 9.1 points and seven rebounds per game. The Beach have been led by sophomores Chance Hunter and Michael Carter III, who are putting up 14.3 and 12.2 per game, respectively.