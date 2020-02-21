Forecast: Slightly lighter winds, windward showers to end the work week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds should ease up toward the weekend as a high pressure system to the northeast weakens and moves eastward. Winds will drop off Saturday and become more southeasterly Sunday as a cold front approaches. Showers should be confined to windward slopes.
There’s some uncertainty in the rainfall outlook for the beginning of next week. The front is expected to stall and dissipate just to the north of the islands Monday, but returning trade winds could bring some leftover moisture to Kauai, and perhaps to other islands, resulting in more frequent windward showers for the middle of the week.
Checking ocean conditions, a small craft advisory is up for all Hawaiian coastal waters through early Friday morning due to the strong overnight winds and high seas. A high surf advisory will remain in effect through 6 p.m. Friday for a very rough trade wind swell on east-facing shores. A small northwest swell is lowering, with a slightly larger swell expected to peak Saturday. A large northwest swell is possible early next week.
