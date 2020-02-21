Court docs reveal series of bizarre events leading up to Idaho mother’s arrest on Kauai

KAUAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly obtained court documents provide extensive detail in the investigation and timeline leading up to the arrest of an Idaho mother on Kauai.
In a 14-page affidavit of probable cause for Lori Vallow’s arrest, Rexburg Police Detective Ron Ball details the steps taken to locate 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, who mysteriously disappeared.
Here’s what we now know:
- Through the investigation, detectives found that Tylee had moved to Rexburg with Vallow in early September. The investigation also found that Tylee Ryan had accompanied her mother, her uncle and JJ on a day trip to Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8. A photo from that trip is the last record of Tylee being with Vallow.
- Vallow reportedly told her friend Melanie Gibb that Tylee was attending Brigham Young University - Idaho. But a records check showed she was never enrolled there.
- According to the affidavit provided to Hawaii News Now by East Idaho News, JJ was last seen on Sept. 23, 2019 at Kennedy Elementary School in Idaho. The following day, Vallow told the school that he would no longer be attending and would be home schooled instead. But the school told police no other schools had requested transcripts.
- On Nov. 26, Rexburg police went to Lori Vallow’s home to conduct a welfare check on JJ. Vallow wasn’t home, but her husband, Chad Daybell, and Vallow’s brother were both there at the time. According to investigators, Daybell acted like he didn’t know his own wife well and said he didn’t have her phone number. Vallow’s brother added that JJ was with his grandmother in Louisiana, which was likely untrue because the grandmother had reported him missing.
- Eventually, detectives tracked down Vallow in another apartment. That’s where Vallow told them that JJ was in Gilbert, Ariz. with a friend named Melanie Gibb. But after numerous attempts to get in touch with Gibb, she told police that JJ was not staying with her at her house. Gibb also reported that both Daybell and Vallow requested that she tell police she was with JJ even though that was not the case. The affidavit said “false information obstructed and delayed the investigation” into locating JJ.
- On Nov. 27, police obtained search warrants for Vallow’s apartment, Vallow’s brother’s apartment and Vallow’s niece’s apartment — all in the same complex. JJ was not in any of the apartments, but police found autism medication prescribed to JJ. The prescription was filled in January 2019 and still had 17 pills in the bottle.
- Police also served a search warrant on Vallow’s storage unit at Self-Storage Plus, where they found a blanket with photos of JJ, a blanket with photos of Tylee Ryan, a backpack with JJ’s initials and other items. But her credit card provided to Self-Storage Plus was declined on Jan. 2, 2020. “At this time, Lori Vallow has not attempted to provide another debit/credit card to Self Storage-Plus,” the affidavit said.
- Police learned that Vallow left Rexburg with her new husband, Chad Daybell, on Nov. 26. Through a search warrant served on American Airlines, they also confirmed that the two flew to Kauai on Dec. 1.
- Despite several observations and search warrants on Kauai, there has still been no trace of JJ or Tylee.
- Vallow is charged with two counts of felony desertion of a child along with misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt. She’s being held on $5 million bail.
