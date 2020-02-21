Coronavirus fears will likely impact Hawaii’s tourism industry

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Airlines that serve the Asia-Pacific region are bracing for a 13% drop in passenger traffic, that’s according to the International Air Transport Association and that will likely hurt Hawaii’s number one industry.
Already some visitors are changing vacation plans.
Leilani Munter, a retired race car driver who lives in North Carolina, is canceling her March trip to Hawaii.
Munter has roots on the Big Island, but is looking to reschedule as fear of the coronavirus outbreak has her concerned.
“You want to err on the side of caution," Munter tells Hawaii News Now that part of the reason she is not following through on her plans, the state’s response after a couple from Japan tested positive for the virus following their vacation.
The couple spent time first on Maui then on Oahu, but the state only released the name of the Oahu hotel. It took days before they confirmed details of the couple’s movements on Maui.
The state’s reasoning, the couple didn’t show symptoms while on Maui. But health experts now say, the virus can spread from those who are asymptomatic.
"Being honest and maybe being extra cautious is always the better idea,” Munter has a college degree in Biology with a focus on Immunology so she studied infectious diseases. She feels the state needs to change their approach and provide details as soon as possible, not to cause a panic, but to make residents and visitors aware when they need to take precautions.
“The government should be as open as possible so we can prevent the spreading because if you withhold information that’s how it starts to spread.”
Hawaii’s tourism industry has hit record highs in consecutive years but an outbreak could take a toll.
The state has repeatedly said there are no known cases of the virus in Hawaii and says they are prepared if that changes.
Senator Brian Schatz says the fear of coronavirus is real but says new practices are in place and a greater awareness in just the last week.
“Although this is a very scary virus and it’s a very serious matter and we have to mobilize all the resources available to make sure that it doesn’t become a global pandemic, right now the epidemiology of it is that we are safe,” Schatz hopes more won’t change their plans because of coronavirus.
Munter and her husband haven’t rescheduled their trip to Hawaii yet, but hope to visit later this year.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.