ASU’s Hawaii Club to host run to honor former football star Pat Tillman

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arizona State University’s Hawaii Club is hosting a run in Honolulu to honor Pat Tillman, a former football star and military veteran who was tragically killed in Afghanistan more than 15 years ago.
The event, which will take place April 18 at Ala Moana Beach Park, is open to anyone who wants to participate but often attracts military veterans, Tillman fans and ASU alumni.
The run honors Pat Tillman, who played football for the ASU Sun Devils and the Arizona Cardinals.
In 2002, Tillman left his sports career to enlist in the U.S. Army. In 2004, he was killed in friendly fire while serving in Afghanistan.
All proceeds will raise money to support the Tillman Scholar Program, which supports active and veteran military service members and their spouses.
This year, the ASU Alumni Association will host 37 Tillman Honor Runs across the nation.
