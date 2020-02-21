Applicants sought for affordable rental complex for seniors in Kapolei

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lottery applications are being accepted online for an affordable rental housing complex for seniors in Kapolei.
A random drawing for units at Hale Moena Kupuna will be held March 5.
Move-in is slated later that month.
The two 13-story towers will be home to 153 studio, one- and two-bedroom units.
Seniors 62 and older are eligible to apply.
Those not selected for available units will be put on a waiting list.
For more information or to submit an application, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.