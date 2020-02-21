Applicants sought for affordable rental complex for seniors in Kapolei

Applicants sought for affordable rental complex for seniors in Kapolei
Applicants are being sought for an affordable senior highrise in Kapolei. (Source: Michaels Development)
By HNN Staff | February 20, 2020 at 4:20 PM HST - Updated February 20 at 4:20 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lottery applications are being accepted online for an affordable rental housing complex for seniors in Kapolei.

A random drawing for units at Hale Moena Kupuna will be held March 5.

Move-in is slated later that month.

The two 13-story towers will be home to 153 studio, one- and two-bedroom units.

Seniors 62 and older are eligible to apply.

Those not selected for available units will be put on a waiting list.

For more information or to submit an application, click here.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.