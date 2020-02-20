Windward Oahu elementary school warns parents of ‘stranger danger’ incident

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elementary school in Kailua on Wednesday sent a letter home to parents, warning them of a stranger danger incident.
According to officials, a Kainalu Elementary School student was walking to school on South Kainalu Drive when a man in a gray minivan called out to to the student.
The man got out of the van and shouted, “Hey, come back here kid!”
The student then ran toward the school and the man drove away, officials said.
The man was described as having light brown skin and dark blonde hair.
A police report has been filed.
