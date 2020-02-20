Wanted Wednesday: Man convicted of theft violates probation

Shane Rodrigues (Source: Honolulu CrimeStoppers)
By HNN Staff | February 19, 2020 at 4:39 PM HST - Updated February 19 at 5:05 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for 34-year-old Shane Rodrigues.

He’s wanted on a $30,000 bench warrant for Failure to Comply with the Terms and Conditions of Probation.

CrimeStoppers said in 2014, he stole $600 worth of groceries from the Kapolei Foodland. He was arrested for second-degree theft.

He has five prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae and Honolulu areas. He has a notable tattoo across his neck.

