Wanted Wednesday: Man convicted of theft violates probation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for 34-year-old Shane Rodrigues.
He’s wanted on a $30,000 bench warrant for Failure to Comply with the Terms and Conditions of Probation.
CrimeStoppers said in 2014, he stole $600 worth of groceries from the Kapolei Foodland. He was arrested for second-degree theft.
He has five prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae and Honolulu areas. He has a notable tattoo across his neck.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 955-8300, or click here to submit a tip.
