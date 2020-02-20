The price was right (twice!) for a Kauai woman on a hit CBS game show

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - One Kauai woman sure knew her prices when she recently appeared on ‘The Price is Right.’
Kapahi’s Michelle Lemay appeared on Tuesday’s airing of the hit show where contestants try to guess the retail value of items. She says she happened to be in Los Angeles and just decided to get a ticket to be in the audience.
Walking away with such sweet prizes was the last thing she expected.
“I really had no idea that they were going to call my name and that was probably one of the more exciting parts, when they actually called my name to come on down,” Lemay said.
Once on bidder’s row, it took her a few rounds to warm up. Then she was tasked with guessing the price of designer rings. Her bid of $1,250 not only got her up on stage with Drew Carey, it also scored her an instant $500. She guessed the price right on the nose.
But the $500 was just the beginning.
Once on stage, she went on to play a game called Squeeze Play. What was at stake? The prize that everyone wants to hear ... “A brand new car!”
She was fairly confident with her decision in removing the zero from a line of numbers to guess the price of the car.
$19,258 was her final answer — and it was, yet again, the right price.
She scored a new 2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback LE. Congratulations to her!
The Price is Right airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KGMB.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.