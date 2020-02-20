Parents of young man missing on Maui plead for public’s help

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been three months since anyone has seen or heard from Aidan Dungan.
The surfer from Kauai was 23 years old when he vanished on Maui three months ago. Dungan’s birthday was last month.
His parents fear something bad may have happened and they are begging Maui residents to help them find him.
"Aidan, if you're watching this, you've never missed a birthday or a Christmas. We're so worried that you're hurt or sick. We miss you so much,” his mother Laurie said fighting back tears.
Dungan suffers from schizoaffective disorder, a severe mental illness.
Before he was diagnosed, he used drugs to cope with his disease.
Eventually with doctors’ help, Aidan got the medicine that he needed and began working and flourishing.
"People can get help and do OK. But if untreated, they can wind up having some serious problems," said Gerald Busch, MD, MPH, an assistant professor at University of Hawaii’s Department of Psychiatry.
After moving from Kauai to Maui in September, switching doctors and trying to balance his schedule, Aidan ran out of medication.
He eventually lost his job and started spiraling downward.
"I spoke to him the morning of November 7th and Aidan said he was doing fine. He was going to get a haircut," said his father Sam.
Sam was told his son walked away from his halfway house in Wailuku that night.
“We realize that he is an adult, but we are concerned for his safety as he always kept in touch with us. We talked or texted daily before he vanished,” Sam said.
Dr. Busch says medical red tape can make it easy to fall out of the system and even tougher to get back in.
“All of us are in the same community. The problem is we feel so different from them because of their problems and sometimes people make a judgment,” said Dr. Busch. “It’s hard for people to understand that they’re ill and they need help.”
If anyone has seen Dungan, please contact the Maui Police Department at 244-6400.
