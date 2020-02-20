Meetings set for public input on how much it should cost to ride the rail

Community members climbed on board one of the rail cars Saturday. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | February 20, 2020 at 12:26 PM HST - Updated February 20 at 12:28 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - How much should a ride on the rail line cost?

The Honolulu Rate Commission wants to hear from the public at three upcoming meetings.

Community members can give input on March 3 at Kapolei Hale, March 5 at the Kailua District Park Community Room, and March 10 at the Mission Memorial Building meeting room.

All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

Some of the questions before the rate commission:

  • Should single ride fares increase by 25 cents for TheBus and rail.
  • Should a daily cap of $7.50 be set for adult riders?
  • Should a daily cap of $3.75 be set for youth riders?

Written testimony can be submitted to Howard Chee at hchee@honolulu.gov.

