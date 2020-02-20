Man who shot victim 5 times sentenced to consecutive life sentences

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who was found guilty in December in a high-profile attempted murder case has been sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole.
Brandon Fetu Lafoga was actually sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.
The city Prosecutor’s Office said it’s one of the toughest sentences ever handed down in state history.
In September 2015, Lafoga shot Kele Stout four times then drove to a store to buy lighter fluid because he intended to burn the victim’s body.
Miraculously, Stout ― still hanging onto life ― was able to escape and get to a hospital.
“This is an outstanding result that accurately reflects the heinousness of Lafoga’s crimes,” said acting city Prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto, in a news release.
Lafoga’s accomplice, Ranier Ines, will be sentenced July 30. He also faces life behind bars.
