Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

NEW VIRUS KITS
Hawaii to get new virus tests after receiving defective kits
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii is scheduled to receive updated kits from the federal government to test for a new virus after an initial shipment did not work as expected. Hawaii Public Radio reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent a notice informing states including Hawaii that kits distributed last week to test for the illness known as COVID-19 were defective. The state health department has sent samples taken in suspected cases to the CDC in Atlanta, delaying the results. The kits were meant to speed results by allowing local testing for the viral illness that emerged last year in central China.
WWII PLANES-TRANSPORT
Military approves WWII aircraft transport to Pearl Harbor
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military has authorized the transport of World War II aircraft on government ships and planes for use in the 75th anniversary commemoration of the end of the war. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that up to 24 privately owned aircraft will be transported to Oahu for the events between Aug. 29 and Sept. 2. Officials say the transport of the vintage planes will be conducted by Air Force cargo planes or ships including an aircraft carrier or other flattop vessel. The executive director of the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum says 19 aircraft owners so far have applied to participate.
WWII PLANE-TOURS
Vintage WWII fighter plane to fly sightseers over Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — Sightseers will soon have an opportunity to experience history while viewing Hawaii when a vintage World War II fighter plane begins passenger flights. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported a private company has modified a P-51D Mustang to allow space for the pilot and a backseat passenger beginning in March. Wings Over Pearl will take passengers up in a 1944 Mustang owned by the Erickson Aircraft Collection. A 15-minute tour of Pearl Harbor, Wheeler Army Airfield and the Haleiwa Fighter Strip is expected to cost $2,900. A 30-minute ride that includes other military sites is scheduled to cost $3,400.
HOSPITAL LAB-BILL
Bill would fund 2nd cardiac care lab at Hilo medical center
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A bill in the Hawaii state Senate would appropriate $3.5 million for additional cardiac care at Hilo Medical Center. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the bill would provide general revenue funds in the 2020-21 fiscal year for a second catheterization laboratory at the Big Island hospital. A hospital official says the funding would be used to purchase equipment and remodel space adjacent to the hospital's current lab and enable doctors to treat more than one cardiac patient at a time. Democratic state Sen. Kai Kahele says the bill he introduced is one of his legislative priorities this year.
VAGOS TRIAL-CASINO SHOOTING
US jury in Las Vegas mulling accused Vagos racketeering case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jurors in Las Vegas began deliberating whether federal prosecutors proved after five months of contentious testimony that eight accused Vagos biker gang members conspired in a broad criminal racketeering enterprise to commit violent crimes. Those crimes included the killing of a rival Hells Angels leader at a northern Nevada casino in 2011. A federal prosecutor urged the jury on Wednesday to remember wiretaps and recordings by an undercover agent who spent 22 months posing as a Vagos member. The prosecutor downplayed testimony by a former Vagos member who admitted that he lied on the witness stand. Deliberations are due to resume Thursday.
MAUNA KEA RULES
Mauna Kea rules implementation could take 6 to 12 months
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say the University of Hawaii's new administrative rules governing Mauna Kea could take up to a year before they are fully implemented. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Democratic Gov. David Ige approved the rules in January. But it is likely to be six to 12 months before they are put into effect on the state's highest mountain. Officials say the rules codify what activities are permitted on the Big Island lands, but a framework for action has not yet been finalized. Officials say the administration is still trying to determine a structure for managing citations.