Kona airport to get more than $3M in federal funds for improvements

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal funds are heading to Kona’s airport for improvements.
The international airport will receive more than $3.7 million to repair taxiways and runway lighting.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao made the announcement Wednesday.
Kona’s airport is on the list of many more around the country that will be getting some money. The money is part of a more than $520 million investment by the federal government to improve airports nationwide.
“This $520.5 million in federal support to airports across the country will help to keep our nation’s airports in good shape and make air travel a better experience for passengers,” Chao said.
Since 2017, the Trump Administration has set aside more than $11 billion to better over 2,000 airports across the U.S.
