It’s official: 2019 was Honolulu’s hottest year on record

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu had a sweltering 2019.
In fact, it was the island’s hottest year on record, NOAA has determined.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell made the announcement Wednesday in conjunction with the release of a new “community heat assessment” aimed at identifying the hottest neighborhoods.
“Rising temperatures are no longer a projection for later this decade or later this century, our island is hotter here and now,” Caldwell said, in a news release.
“The fact that 2019 was the hottest year ever is a crystal clear reminder of the challenges we must overcome, and this community heat assessment provides critical information about how we can protect ourselves.”
Officials noted that hotter temperatures aren’t just uncomfortable, they can prove a public health risk.
Last year, Hawaii saw 273 broken or tied temperature records.
The hottest day of the year for Honolulu: Aug. 31, when the mercury hit 95 degrees.
To see the community heat assessment, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.