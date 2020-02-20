Honolulu couple says cruise ship is ignoring their pleas for help after they fell ill

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Diamond Princess cruise ship has released hundreds of passengers after a 14-day quarantine, but an Oahu woman wasn’t allowed to leave because she’s sick.
But apparently, she’s not sick enough.
She says the ship is ignoring her and her husband’s pleas for help.
"People could die on the ship and it's insane," said 70-year-old Honolulu resident Dan Tyson.
Tyson and his mother-in-law have already been hospitalized because they got infected with coronavirus on the ship. But when Americans were evacuated to the U.S. last weekend, his wife stayed behind to remain close to her family.
Now she’s getting sick with a nearly 100-degree fever, muscle pain all over her body and shallow breathing.
The 57-year-old is a U.S. citizen and asked not to be identified.
"This situation is waiting to get infected then seems like I get it," Tyson's wife said.
Tyson’s wife says when she told the ship of her illness, they said they could do nothing.
She’s had no visits from doctors and authorities told her she couldn’t be evacuated to a hospital unless it was an emergency.
“It’s like you stay there in your room where you get to the point where you can’t breathe then you let us know and we will get you off the ship,” Tyson said.
"I was very concerned and worried because I'm by myself and isolated," said Tyson's wife.
She’s upset because after her husband and Japanese mother were evacuated to a hospital and tested positive for coronavirus, their cruise ship room was not sanitized so her infection was bound to happen.
"I was so upset because because after my husband and mother were sent to the hospital nobody come to sanitize or clean the room," she said.
An infectious disease expert who visited the cruise ship says he was scared because infection control was completely inadequate.
“There was no single professional infection control person inside the ship,” said Kentaro Iwata, professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University.
"The bureaucrats were in charge of everything," he added.
The Tysons made pleas to the U.S. Embassy in Japan and Lt. Gov. Josh Green. The state says their case is in the hands of the federal government.
Green’s office said he’s been in constant contact with the CDC and has spoken to the Tysons. He’s working to make sure she comes off the ship and gets care at a hospital.
Dan Tyson says the hospital where he’s at is willing to accept his wife. At last word, she is still waiting to be evacuated.
