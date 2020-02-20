Forecast: Gusty winds persist today, ease up over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty trade winds will continue today, then gradually decrease tonight through Saturday as a front approaches from the northwest. Although rainfall will focus over windward and mauka locations, strong winds will push showers into leeward areas at times as well. Winds will become light and variable by Sunday as the front nears the islands, with sea and land breezes expected statewide. Showers will favor interior and mountain areas during the day and locations near the coast at night. Trade winds are expected to return early next week, with rather wet conditions possible over the western islands as the front stalls out in this vicinity.