Forecast: Gusty winds persist today, ease up over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty trade winds will continue today, then gradually decrease tonight through Saturday as a front approaches from the northwest.
Although rainfall will focus over windward and mauka locations, strong winds will push showers into leeward areas at times as well.
Winds will become light and variable by Sunday as the front nears the islands, with sea and land breezes expected statewide.
Showers will favor interior and mountain areas during the day and locations near the coast at night.
Trade winds are expected to return early next week, with rather wet conditions possible over the western islands as the front stalls out in this vicinity.
The strong trade winds will maintain rough, elevated surf along east-facing shores through Friday. As a result, a high surf advisory remains in effect through Friday afternoon for east-facing shores of the islands. This surf will subside over the weekend as the trade winds weaken.
The current small northwest swell will continue through this evening, then gradually lower from later tonight through Friday.
A slightly larger, long-period northwest swell arriving late Friday will likely peak on Saturday, then gradually lower from Sunday through Monday.
A new large northwest swell is possible early next week.
