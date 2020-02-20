Ex police chief Louis Kealoha pleads for mercy from the court, distances himself from wife

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The former Honolulu Police Chief believes he should spend less than three years for all his crimes.
Louis Kealoha’s attorney makes the argument in a, now sealed court document, citing his “long and distinguished record of service and contribution to the community" and that Kealoha "served with distinction” for more than 30 years “before committing his offenses of conviction.”
Kealoha was found guilty of obstruction, conspiracy, identity theft and bank fraud.
Of the bank fraud conviction, the court filing shows Kealoha doesn’t believe he should be penalized for that because the bank was able to recoup the funds he and his wife illegally received. He says the lien and then subsequent sale of their Hawaii Kai home replenished the funds they got using fraudulent documents.
Kealoha also points the finger at his wife Katherine, a former high ranking deputy prosecutor, saying, “He and his family have suffered great embarrassment due to the extensive media coverage” of his and “his estranged spouse’s misconduct" he also cites her "extramarital affair.”
But Kealoha knew about that affair long before the trial in which the two showed up for court hand in hand most days and appearing affectionate
In 2018, Jesse Ebersole pleaded guilty to lying to the federal grand jury to cover up the long term affair with Mrs. Kealoha which was funded using stolen money.
Another argument Louis Kealoha’s attorney makes in the court filing, that he has strong ties to his adult daughter and his elderly mother who will miss him “every single day he is away (from) them” in a mainland prison.
He also cites, “Life in prison for law enforcement officers is fraught with more danger”.
The federal probation office is recommending a sentencing level of 24, which amounts to about 5 years.
“Those are advisory. The judge can go above those,” legal expert Michael Green says the Kealohas’ abuse of their power will be a factor in the judge’s decision to go above recommendations.
Not only were the Kealohas convicted but two police officers, who worked in a unit directly under Kealoha, were also found guilty by the jury.
The group framed Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, Gerard Puana, for a crime he did not commit, stealing a mailbox, because Puana was going to expose her for ripping off his elderly mother.
Puana was jailed and prosecuted for the fake crime. At that trial, Louis Kealoha lied on the stand, under oath, then caused a mistrial. Puana’s public defender, Alexander Silvert, hopes the judge will also take that into consideration.
Silvert also says the public statements and apologies by Kealoha, show that he has not accepted responsibility for his actions when it comes to the Puanas, “He stood in front of the cameras and said he apologized to his friends and supporters. They have consistently apologized to others and never to Gerard (Puana) or his mother and I think that’s very, very telling.”
Silvert says the judge can also consider that Puana’s elderly mother, Florence Puana, lost the family home because of the Kealoha’s fraudulent activities, “There are real victims here.”
The combination will likely mean more prison time than the recommended guidelines for both Kealohas who are scheduled to be sentenced on March 17.
Michael Green says federal judge’s often list their reasons for increased sentences, “Believe me, when judge’s do that they make a very, very good record as to why they’re doing it.”
Katherine Kealoha will get more time than her husband because she is convicted of an additional crime of misprision of felony for not reporting alleged crimes committed by her brother, Rudolph Puana, who has his trial next summer.
