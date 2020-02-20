Amazing weekend in store for us

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Finally some easy breezy weather this weekend after a blast of gusty winds. Get ready for an amazing weekend and the perfect weekend to be outdoors. Again, we are the envy of the nation with the weather that is coming our way. Beach days looking pretty good in upcoming days.
High pressure far northeast of the state will track further away, resulting in weakening trade winds and fewer showers this weekend. A front will approach from the northwest, then stall and weaken before reaching Kauai. Trades will gradually strengthen again during the first half of next week.
A new northwest swell arriving late tonight will peak Saturday, then gradually lower from Sunday into Monday with surf well below High Surf Advisory levels. A new very large swell building rapidly on Tuesday will likely require a High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores. Strong trade winds will continue to produce elevated surf along east facing shores through Saturday, but surf has dropped below the advisory threshold. Surf along east facing shores will continue to subside early next week as the trades weaken. Surf will remain quite small along south facing shores.
