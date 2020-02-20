Amazing weekend in store for us

A new northwest swell arriving late tonight will peak Saturday, then gradually lower from Sunday into Monday with surf well below High Surf Advisory levels. A new very large swell building rapidly on Tuesday will likely require a High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores. Strong trade winds will continue to produce elevated surf along east facing shores through Saturday, but surf has dropped below the advisory threshold. Surf along east facing shores will continue to subside early next week as the trades weaken. Surf will remain quite small along south facing shores.