Willie K, battling terminal lung cancer, calls off upcoming gigs

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Its the last thing he wanted to do, but at this point, rest is necessary.
Hawaiian music icon Willie K is putting his upcoming performances on hold as he continues his battle with stage 4 lung cancer.
The singer and guitarist was slated to perform Tuesday night at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. But his team announced earlier Tuesday that the show was postponed due to ongoing health issues and that he needed to rest.
His team says they hope to reschedule the performance some time in March. Ticket holders for that show with questions or concerns should call 808) 725-2103. Blue Note says you can hold onto your tickets for the rescheduled date.
Also, a benefit concert on Kauai that was scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled. Refunds for that show will be issued.
Willie has kept his spirits high as best as possible.
Late last month, he announced his diagnosis was terminal, but vowed to keep “rocking on.”
Performances were also cancelled at two other venues: Kimo’s and Mulligans. The link to the Facebook post below provides details on numbers to call if you are a ticket holder.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.