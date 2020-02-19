Will an underwater tunnel help traffic? Some state lawmakers are exploring this idea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some state lawmakers want to study whether an underwater tunnel will alleviate traffic.
House Bill 1950 — which cleared the transportation committee — calls on the state Department of Transportation to research the feasibility of a private-public partnership to build a tunnel to help drivers commuting between West Oahu and Downtown Honolulu.
The measure said traffic is expected to worsen as the population grows due to thousands of new homes being built in Leeward and West Oahu.
Although the Honolulu rail project will be helpful, it won't be enough to ease traffic, the measure said.
The bill heads to the finance committee.
