A truce at Mauna Kea is almost up, but Big Island Mayor Kim wants more time

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island Mayor Harry Kim has asked the Thirty Meter Telescope for an additional delay on construction.
At the end of December, authorities and project opponents reached a truce as Mayor Kim promised there would be no movement of TMT construction equipment up Mauna Kea for a minimum of two months.
Law enforcement agreed to stand down and protesters agreed to move their blockade at the entrance to the Mauna Kea access road.
But the end of that truce is little more than a week away — and Mayor Kim wants more time.
On Tuesday he revealed he previously asked for an additional two months. Kim believes more time is need to come up with a peaceful resolution.
“At that time, they will tell you I had made a request that I sure wish for a longer period to give everyone time at least an opportunity to, first of all, two fold to have a better relationship and a cool down period and hopefully go forward from that,” Mayor Kim said.
He expects to speak to TMT officials later this week about a possible decision.
Meanwhile, TMT officials said they don’t have a time frame to begin construction.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.