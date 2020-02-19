At 5, this Children’s Miracle Network champ is an inspiration to everyone around her

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Haumea Friel was born with a condition called proximal femoral focal deficiency. Her right leg is much shorter than her left.
“Since she was 2 years old she had her first surgery, or reconstructive hip surgery, and a few after that,” said her mother, Kainoa.
Haumea is now 5 years old and she’s had 10 operations.
But she is a fighter with a sense of humor. She named her new purple prosthetic leg “Sparkle.”
"Because it shines," she said.
In April, surgeons performed a rare and complicated procedure that took 16 hours.
“They rotate the leg 180 degrees so her knee is now acting as her new hip, and her ankle is now acting as her new knee,” Kainoa said.
For her positive outlook and perseverance, Haumea was named this year’s Children’s Miracle Network Champion for Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.
For the next year, her parents will join her to share her story with audiences and talk about how CMN and how Kapiolani helped.
“I feel like it’s kind of our turn help out and give back,” said Haumea’s father, Calen.
Two days a week she has physical therapy at Kapiolani. Therapist Stacie Keliinoi calls her an inspiration.
"She's adaptable and she ultimately just wants to do well and proceed. She's giving me the goals now," she said.
"She helps me walk a lot," Haumea said.
And she's learning to run.
"It's getting a lot easier," she said.
