Students at Lanai High and Elementary will be let out early Wednesday

LANAI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lanai High and Elementary School will close early on Wednesday.
The Department of Education says there are plumbing issues and they haven’t been able to use supplies in the cafeteria.
Over the last few days, the school has been able to feed students breakfast and lunch thanks to community partners. But the next supply barge won’t arrive until Wednesday afternoon, and the school says they only have enough supplies to provide breakfast and a limited lunch.
Because of that, students will be let out at 11 a.m. for Wednesday only. Supervised care will be available for those who need it from 11 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.
Arrangements for food services are being made for Thursday and Friday.
