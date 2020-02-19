Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

WWII PLANE-TOURS
Vintage WWII fighter plane to fly sightseers over Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — Sightseers will soon have an opportunity to experience history while viewing Hawaii when a vintage World War II fighter plane begins passenger flights. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported a private company has modified a P-51D Mustang to allow space for the pilot and a backseat passenger beginning in March. Wings Over Pearl will take passengers up in a 1944 Mustang owned by the Erickson Aircraft Collection. A 15-minute tour of Pearl Harbor, Wheeler Army Airfield and the Haleiwa Fighter Strip is expected to cost $2,900. A 30-minute ride that includes other military sites is scheduled to cost $3,400.
HOSPITAL LAB-BILL
Bill would fund 2nd cardiac care lab at Hilo medical center
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A bill in the Hawaii state Senate would appropriate $3.5 million for additional cardiac care at Hilo Medical Center. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the bill would provide general revenue funds in the 2020-21 fiscal year for a second catheterization laboratory at the Big Island hospital. A hospital official says the funding would be used to purchase equipment and remodel space adjacent to the hospital's current lab and enable doctors to treat more than one cardiac patient at a time. Democratic state Sen. Kai Kahele says the bill he introduced is one of his legislative priorities this year.
MAUNA KEA RULES
Mauna Kea rules implementation could take 6 to 12 months
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Officials say the University of Hawaii's new administrative rules governing Mauna Kea could take up to a year before they are fully implemented. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Democratic Gov. David Ige approved the rules in January. But it is likely to be six to 12 months before they are put into effect on the state's highest mountain. Officials say the rules codify what activities are permitted on the Big Island lands, but a framework for action has not yet been finalized. Officials say the administration is still trying to determine a structure for managing citations.
BUS FARE INCREASES
Honolulu proposes increase to senior, disabled bus fares
HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Rate Commission has proposed an increase in city bus fares for riders, including those who are 65 and older, riders holding Medicare cards and passengers with disabilities. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported riders in the senior, Medicare and disabled category would pay a maximum of $60 annually, a $25 increase. Those riders would see a single ride increase from $1 to $1.25. The basic adult single fare for those 18 to 64 would rise to $3 from the current $2.75. The youth monthly pass would rise to $40 from the current $35, while $385 annual passes would be eliminated.
AP-US-PEARL-HARBOR-VETERAN-DIES
USS Arizona crew member, Pearl Harbor survivor dies age 97
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — One of the remaining USS Arizona crew members who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor has died. Donald Stratton passed away in his sleep at his Colorado Springs home Saturday with his family in attendance. The 97-year-old veteran had been in poor health since contracting pneumonia in October. Stratton was one of the survivors of the Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese aerial attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii that killed 1,100 Arizona crew members. Following Stratton's death, Lou Conter and Ken Potts remain the last living members of the Arizona's crew.
DURIAN FRUIT THEFT
Hawaii police say thieves took $1K worth of pungent fruit
HONOLULU (AP) — Police in Hawaii are investigating the theft of fruit valued at about $1,000 including durian, which is known for its powerful odor. The Hawaii Police Department says two men entered a property in Hilo on the Big Island and removed 18 durian and other types of fruit Feb. 1. Authorities released a surveillance image of two suspects and asked the public for additional information that could lead to the capture of the fruit bandits. The spiky durian is known for a sweet taste but a smell that has been compared to moldy cheese, rotten onions, dead fish, and far worse.