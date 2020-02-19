Kamehameha Schools to celebrate 100 years of Song Contest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamehameha Schools students will be singing in the 100th Annual Song Contest next month. And this year, they’re doing something dramatically different.
They’ve composed their own songs around an important topic: As Native Hawaiians march toward the future, they revere the past and iwi kupuna or bones of the ancestors.
"Literally and figuratively the bones were the foundation of our people and of our culture," said senior coed director Pili Fronda.
Each class, plus the men’s and women’s competitions, have a topic around aloha aina. The phrase has many meanings, but simply means a love for the land, people and the environment.
“To see that commitment to their culture and this topic, something that we’ve been caring about for these couple months, actually made us weep,” said Fronda.
"To see these 200 boys sing from the top of their lungs about this topic passionately is something that we've never seen before," he added.
Kumu Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, who chairs the Oahu Island Burial Council, mentored a cohort of about dozen students who wrote the song and composed the music.
"Just to be able to take this topic of our bones and kind of flip it around as this sense of life and renewal of our culture is something that really drew me to that topic," said Fronda.
The cohort of student composers has a mix of classes, transforming song contest into more than just competition.
"Looking beyond scores and points and stuff, of just focusing on our people and our stories and the fact that we get to share them at this level," he said.
The 100th Annual Song Contest will be on March 20.
There’s a preshow at 6:30 p.m. on K5 and the live broadcast starts at 7 p.m. on KGMB and online.
