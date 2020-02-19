Hold on!!! Combo of winds and rain!

The strong trade winds have been relentless along with those passing trade wind showers. Gusty easterly trade winds will continue through Thursday, then gradually trend down and shift out of the southeast over the upcoming weekend as a front approaches the region. Although most of the showers will focus over windward and mountain locations, some will make it into leeward areas occasionally with the strong trades in place. Light and variable winds will become a possibility by Sunday as the tail-end of the front moves into the area and diminishes.