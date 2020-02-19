Hawaii residents relieved upcoming voyage on quarantined cruise ship was canceled

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the number of coronavirus cases on a cruise ship quarantined in Japan continues to rise, dozens of Hawaii residents who had a trip coming up on the Diamond Princess are glad the company just canceled their voyage.
Linda Tanaka and her five siblings were looking forward to a rare opportunity to travel together.
She organized plans for a nine-day cruise from Yokohama, Japan on the Diamond Princess.
"Eventually friends started joining, so from maybe 20 we went up to 62 of us, all paid for and ready to go, but of course it didn't happen," said Tanaka.
After months of preparation and anticipation, headlines about the infected cruise ship passengers started to crop up.
"I saw it on the news and I heard about it and when I saw, I realized it was our ship we were supposed to be on, the Diamond Princess," said Renee Kia-Cox of Makakilo.
The group was supposed to set sail on March 15.
"It kind of scared me because you think of the families that are stuck on the boat and you don't want that to happen to you as well," said Kia-Cox.
They waited anxiously as the ship was quarantined, with the number of new cases steadily increasing.
"It would be hard if somebody got sick," said Tanaka. "After awhile, it was like I was praying they would cancel."
They finally received a cancellation notice over the weekend.
"When I got it, seriously I was so relieved, and I just wanted to cry because it was the whole family," said Tanaka.
Princess Cruises will give them a full refund and a credit to use on a future voyage. The group is also working with the airlines to get refunds.
Tanaka's family has now decided to throw a Japanese-themed party on Oahu for everyone who was supposed to go on the trip.
"We said, you know what, let's just get together and celebrate everything is okay," said Tanaka.
Based on the lengthy quarantine period, the cruise ship company now anticipates the Diamond Princess returning to service on April 29 for the start of Japan’s annual Golden Week festivities.
