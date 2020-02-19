Grand jury indicts Hawaii Island man accused in deadly crash on New Year’s Day

Grand jury indicts Hawaii Island man accused in deadly crash on New Year’s Day
A grand jury indicted Jesse Speetjens, the Big Island man accused in a deadly crash on New Year's Day. (Source: Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff | February 19, 2020 at 5:13 AM HST - Updated February 19 at 5:13 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted a Hawaii Island man accused in a deadly crash on New Year’s Day.

Jesse Speetjens was formally charged with second-degree negligent homicide.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police said Speetjens crossed a double solid line and hit Sylvia Ravaglia as she was jogging in the shoulder lane of Kawaihae Road.

Ravaglia died at the hospital.

[Read more: Loved ones honor life of a woman killed in a New Year’s Day crash on Hawaii Island]

The 42-year-old was a swim coach at Hawaii Prepator Academy and completed marathons across the country.

She was also a mother to a young daughter.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.