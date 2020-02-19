Grand jury indicts Hawaii Island man accused in deadly crash on New Year’s Day

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted a Hawaii Island man accused in a deadly crash on New Year’s Day.
Jesse Speetjens was formally charged with second-degree negligent homicide.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Police said Speetjens crossed a double solid line and hit Sylvia Ravaglia as she was jogging in the shoulder lane of Kawaihae Road.
Ravaglia died at the hospital.
The 42-year-old was a swim coach at Hawaii Prepator Academy and completed marathons across the country.
She was also a mother to a young daughter.
