Forecast: Gusty trade winds to persist until the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gusty easterly trade winds will continue through Thursday, then gradually trend down and shift out of the southeast over the upcoming weekend as a front approaches the region. Although most of the showers will focus over windward and mountain locations, some will make it into leeward areas occasionally with the strong trades in place. Light and variable winds will become a possibility by Sunday as the tail-end of the front moves into the area and diminishes.
The strengthening trade winds will cause surf to exceed the High Surf Advisory threshold of 8 feet along east facing shores Wednesday. This surf will subside late in the week as the trade winds weaken.The current northwest swell is subsiding. A new small northwest swell will peak Wednesday night or Thursday, then gradually lower through Friday. A slightly larger northwest swell is expected to arrive late Friday and Friday night, peak Saturday, then lower slowly Sunday and Monday. A series of small south swells will continue through the coming weekend.
