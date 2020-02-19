City Council bill lets citizens help crack down on illegal dumping on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A City Council bill that cracks down on illegal dumping on Oahu is up for a final reading on Wednesday.
The law already prohibits dumping bulky waste on streets, highways and public places. But Bill 64 allows residents to file complaints and gather evidence — which includes vehicles and license plates — against offenders and report them to the city.
Evidence can mean photos and videos of illegal dumping and related violations.
The bill would not require an inspector to witness the illegal dumping.
Violators could face fines of up to $500 if citizen complaints are confirmed.
