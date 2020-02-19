Cal Lee steps down as head football coach at Saint Louis School

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The winningest coach in Hawaii prep football history has decided to step down as the head coach at Saint Louis School ― though he isn’t retiring, and he isn’t going far away.
School officials announced Tuesday that Cal Lee, who has guided Saint Louis to four consecutive HHSAA Open Division state championships, will stay on as the Crusaders’ defensive coordinator.
Lee’s brother Ron, a longtime assistant and former University of Hawaii offensive coordinator, will assume the role of head coach, effective immediately.
Cal Lee returned to Saint Louis six seasons ago and just completed his 27th full season as the team’s head coach. He’s gone 296-41-5 during his head coaching tenure with the Crusaders during that time, the Star-Advertiser reports.
