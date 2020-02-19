Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy amid hundreds of sex abuse lawsuits

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy Tuesday ahead of a potential avalanche of sex abuse judgments.
The organization is facing lawsuits involving thousands of alleged victims across the country, including at least one case here in Hawaii.
The president of the Boy Scouts of America posted this statement on their website:
“While we know nothing can undo the tragic abuse that victims suffered, we believe the Chapter 11 process – with the proposed trust structure – will provide equitable compensation to all victims while maintaining the BSA’s important mission.”
Attorney Mark Gallagher says what the bankruptcy filing means is that anyone with a claim against the Boy Scouts won’t be able to go forward with their lawsuit. Instead, there will be a mechanism set up within the bankruptcy court for resolving all those cases, he said.
Court documents revealed the organization claims to have between $1 and $10 billion in assets and between $500 million and $1 billion in liabilities.
“The Boy Scouts certainly are doing the strategically to help them survive and continue down the road. Bankruptcy is going to give them protection against future claims," Gallagher said.
"When the bankruptcy case resolves, they will be able to continue on without worrying about additional claims being made against them.”
Tuesday’s filing also means time is limited for victims to make a claim.
In the coming weeks, the bankruptcy court will set a deadline that will prevent any new claims from being brought against the organization.
At least five cases have been settled locally prior to Tuesday’s filing.
Gallagher says only the national organization filed for bankruptcy. Hawaii’s local entity, the Aloha Council, is not involved.
