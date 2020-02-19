Air Force sergeant accused of ‘savagely’ beating infant daughter convicted in court-martial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kapolei Air Force sergeant has been convicted of child endangerment and aggravated assault in a court-martial.
A military prosecutor said Air Force Sgt. Caleb Humphrey “savagely” beat his 7-day-old daughter in 2017, causing her to suffer seizures and permanent brain damage.
She also suffered multiple broken bones, including a fractured skull.
Prosecutors said Humphrey waited two days before taking her to a hospital.
The girl is now on the mainland in foster care.
The case of baby Avaline triggered authorities to also look into the suspicious death of her brother, 5-month-old Grayson Beyer, who died in 2016 after suffering similar injuries.
In documents, military investigators suggested that Humphrey and his wife, Natasha Beyer, were financially strapped and wanted insurance money. But the couple denied having financial problems.
Beyer faces court-martial next month.
