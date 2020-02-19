After 18 years, $21M Ala Wai Canal dredging project set to begin this month

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dredging of the Ala Wai Canal is set to begin next week, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said.
It’s been 18 years since the last dredging, and the DLNR said silt and sediments have piled up.
Crews will dig up to 12 feet below the surface.
All muck will be dumped at least twice a day at a site approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Work is scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday through Saturday.
Officials ask the public to be mindful and exercise caution while in the area.
The more than $21 million project is expected to wrap up by the end of the year.
