Wind advisory issued for portions of Maui County, Hawaii island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong northeast trade winds have prompted the National Weather Service in Honolulu to issue a wind advisory for portions of Maui County and Hawaii island until 6 p.m. Thursday.
In Maui County, the advisory covers the islands of Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Maui (with the exception of the Haleakala summit area).
On Hawaii island, the advisory covers the Kohala District along with the northeast and southeast areas of the island.
Sustained northeast winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour are expected, with localized gusts over 50 miles per hour.
Winds this strong can topple trees and cause power outages. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as the winds can also make it difficult to drive in high profile vehicles, such as larger trucks and SUV’s.
