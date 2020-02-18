Vintage WWII fighter plane to fly sightseers over Hawaii

HONOLULU - Sightseers will soon have an opportunity to experience history while viewing Hawaii when a vintage World War II fighter plane begins passenger flights.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported a private company has modified a P-51D Mustang to allow space for the pilot and a backseat passenger beginning in March.
Wings Over Pearl will take passengers up in a 1944 Mustang owned by the Erickson Aircraft Collection.
A 15-minute tour of Pearl Harbor, Wheeler Army Airfield and the Haleiwa Fighter Strip is expected to cost $2,900.
A 30-minute ride that includes other military sites is scheduled to cost $3,400.
