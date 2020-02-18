State slaps expo organizers with big fine for allowing unlicensed tattoo artists to work

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has fined Honolulu Tattoo Expo $120,000 for allowing 12 unlicensed tattoo artists to work at an event in January.
The event on Jan. 24 and 25 was held at the Hawaii Convention Center.
The state Health Department said Honolulu Tattoo Expo violated state law, allowing the unlicensed individuals to tattoo people on both days of the gathering.
“The complete disregard for public health rules placed the public at undue risk of contracting a blood-borne disease," said Peter Oshiro, Food Safety Branch program manager.
“They placed profits above public health. We hope this maximum fine sends a strong message to tattoo expo operators that only those persons with a valid Hawaii state tattoo artist license may practice the occupation of tattooing in Hawaii.”
