Some are upset state officials didn’t reveal more info on 2 visitors later diagnosed with coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii residents are upset the state did not reveal more information about two visitors who were diagnosed with coronavirus after returning to Japan from a trip to Hawaii.
"Hopefully we can encourage and continue to have the Department of Health share more of the itinerary so that everyone is aware," said Deb, a Kaanapali resident.
Diamond Resorts said the two guests stayed in their Kaanapali Beach Club from January 28th to February 3rd.
Hotel staff Kaanapali Beach Club said they were notified by the Department of Health on February 15th about the guests but was told the couple did not exhibit any symptoms during their stay.
Hawaiian Airlines said the couple took HA265 from Kahului to Honolulu on Feb. 3rd.
Delta Airlines said they took Flight 611 from Honolulu to Nagoya on the 6th.
State health officials said the couple started feeling sick while staying at the Grand Waikikian from February 3rd to the 6th and wore masks during their trip back to Japan.
Officials said they did not publicly disclose the Maui hotel location or flight information because it was not an imminent risk.
Some believe they should be more forthcoming.
"We've had days that have gone by where we could have shared with more people and have been a little bit more proactive for our community and I think it looks worse if so much time goes by and we're not disclosing," said Deb.
The Lieutenant Governor wants the public to be reassured there are still no coronavirus cases in Hawaii.
“We’re doing all we can right now,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green. “The Department of Health went over and checked, not just with the hotel and communicated with all of them, but then reached out to their workers and people who visited, and they also went to the rental car company."
Kaanapali Beach Club said workers did a deep cleaning of the resort.
The Grand Waikikian said they are responding based on existing protocol and the guidance from health authorities.
